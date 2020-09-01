Concrete smashes car windshield on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found rock or concrete came crashing down onto a car along a local highway used by more than 100,000 drivers a day. It was in an area where it’s happened before.

The latest incident happened on Interstate 90 in Cleveland near the West 44th Street bridge.

“Just out of the blue, a huge explosion,” Sam Gillispie said. “I was covered in glass. I managed to pull over. Traffic had stopped.”

Gillispie realized something had crashed down onto his car, smashing the windshield and the hood. Moments later, he found bits of concrete on his car. He said he thinks possibly two big hunks of concrete caused the damage, and he wonders if someone had thrown something from the bridge.

This comes months after the I-Team revealed a series of similar incidents on the same highway just one exit down. Cleveland police had even assigned detectives to investigate the earlier incidents.

Meantime, the I-Team also called the Ohio Department of Transportation. An inspector immediately went out to the scene. He went to check the conditions of the West 44th and West 41st bridges. The inspector found a piece of concrete missing from under the West 41st Street bridge. But, he had no way to tell when that concrete had fallen off and the inspector found no other loose concrete.

The I -Team also went to the top of the West 44th bridge to see what it looks like from there. We found a high fence along the main part of the bridge and a lower fence at the corner. We also found chunks of concrete and asphalt of various sizes.

So, the latest driver involved finds himself left with a mystery. How did it happen? He wants all drivers to stay alert.

“Put the phone down. Quit playing with the radio so much. Just pay attention,” Gillispie said.

While Cleveland police investigated the earlier cases, no suspects were identified.

