EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives are investigating after an Uber driver was shot at numerous times during an alleged road rage incident.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-90 westbound.

“I was finishing up for the night and I was coming up Euclid and a guy cut me off,” Uber driver Eric Goodman told the FOX 8 I-Team. “He was driving a Silver Jeep Liberty truck and then pulled up on the passenger side and was yelling.”

Goodman said he didn’t respond to the man and just kept driving. Seconds later, the man pulled out a gun.

“I heard the first shot go ‘pow,’” Goodman said. “Then two more shots. ‘Pow.’ ‘Pow.’”



One bullet lodged in the middle of the driver’s seat, almost hitting Goodman.

Goodman said he sped off, called 911 and went to the police department.

Detectives are now investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

“This type of violence is completely inexcusable,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “We are seeing more and more of this random violence.”

Houser noted that just last month, another victim was shot during an alleged road rage incident also on I-90 in Euclid. The man was seriously injured.

“We want to get this individual off the street,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “I am not only concerned. I think, like the rest of society, I am angered by it.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Euclid police or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.