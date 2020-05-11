Complaints about Cleveland party during coronavirus lead to gun investigation

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered exclusive video showing a growing investigation into illegal guns. The case started with a tip to police about a big party during the coronavirus outbreak.

The call came in last month on Lorain Avenue near West 41st Street in Cleveland.

“At least 20 people have now entered the house, which is not what they’re allowed to have. And with social distancing, it’s not right,” a resident said in the 911 call.

The video shows police heard a lot of noise when they got there. They knocked, but no one would open the door. At one point, a man opened up, looked out and then he shut the door. Officers finally got in with a key after the building owner came to the scene. The video also shows a long line of people coming down the steps leaving the party.

You also see officers take a handgun off of one man.

Police said they recovered six handguns and an AK-47. Reports show officers found many of the guns in garbage cans and even in a bathtub.

Police questioned everyone pouring from the party into a back alley. Officers arrested only one man at the scene.

Prosecutors will likely file many charges after investigators finish test firing and tracing the guns. They want to figure out if any been used in other crimes. Police found, right away, two guns had been stolen. One of them was stolen in Kentucky.

The I-Team revealed last week the Cleveland Division of Police received 700 complaints about large groups during the coronavirus outbreak. Those calls involved groups at house parties and playgrounds.

In the case where the guns were found, the space had been rented out for the party. Officers found dozens and dozens of rounds of ammunition, too.

Once the investigation is finished, police expect to file charges for the weapons and for violating Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.