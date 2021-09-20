College student shot 3 times thanks girlfriend, Euclid police for saving him

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A store clerk who was shot three times remains hospitalized while police continue to search for suspects.

Marshon Wilson, who attends Lake Erie College, was shot Sunday, Sept. 12 while working at the Dollar Tree in Euclid.

Wilson spoke to the FOX 8 I-Team Monday from his hospital bed. He said a co-worker was dealing with an alleged shoplifter who went outside of the store. Wilson’s manager asked him to go help, so he did.

“I was fighting one of the guys and I heard gun shots,” Wilson said. “I looked up and I saw everyone running away and that’s when I noticed my hand was bleeding.”

He said he went to the restroom and noticed he was shot in the stomach.

“I started to panic and I collapsed to my knees ,” Wilson said. “I remember saying, ‘please, someone help me.”’

His girlfriend, who works with him, stayed at his side until police arrived. Police started emergency first aid right away.

“I believe my girlfriend keeping me calm and the quick response from police really helped me,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s mother died in 2019 and he is working to pay for his college. He also helps look after his younger brother.

“I was struggling on my way to the hospital, having trouble breathing,” Wilson recalled. “I just kept thinking of my little brother. I need to be here for him. I am really like the only male role model he has in his life so that gave me more motivation to keep breathing, and just keep breathing.”

Euclid Police Captain Jeffrey Cutwright says no arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.

“He is such a nice young man that is doing everything he should be doing, working and going to school,” Euclid Chief Scott Meyer said. “He is doing the right things, and others who are not doing the right things could have taken this young man’s life.”

Marshon is a junior majoring in special education and is the primary caretaker of his family. His friends and family say he cannot work while he is recovering, so they started a GoFundMe to help him with expenses.