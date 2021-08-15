Co-workers rally support for family of dispatcher killed in crash (Courtesy of Luna Team Shop website)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officers and dispatchers are joining together to help the children of a Cleveland police dispatcher killed last month in a car accident.

Alex Martinez, Jr. died when his car and another car crashed at E. 36 and Chester just down the street from where he worked in the Cleveland 9-1-1 center.

His co-workers knew he left behind two very young children, so they came up with a way to generate a little money for the family.

They created customized hoodies and t-shirts. And, they’ve been selling the clothing as a fundraiser.

The design includes Martinez’s badge with a black band around it.

A police union member who helped organize the fundraiser said, “When things like this happen, I always go into ‘what can I do’ mode. I knew he had little ones and t-shirts usually do well as a money maker. I wanted to do right by him. I’m friends with his uncle so I really wanted to do it right.”

She added, “Law Enforcement is family, a big family. And dispatchers are the unseen family. The voice behind the line. We needed to do something for our brother.”

And, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer said, “It is a great loss to the Cleveland dispatchers and the police department. When the department suffers a loss of life it is nice to see other organizations reach out to help out our families.”

In fact, just after the fatal crash, officers turned out to support Martinez’s 7-year-old son as he played in a little league baseball game.

The shirts and hoodies cost $20 and up. They’ll be sold until Aug. 22.

Here is a link to purchase them.