CMSD bus driver disciplined after girl hurt in hit-skip

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus driver has been taken off the streets and is facing discipline for, “Violating CMSD's Transportation Department work rules," the FOX 8 I-Team learned. It comes after a hit-and-run driver left a child seriously hurt as she got off her school bus.

Last Thursday, a driver went around a stopped school bus, hit a 9-year-old girl and took off.

After the girl came home from the hospital, her mother told the I-Team, the bus driver had stopped on the wrong side of the street before the hit-and-run.

The school district said the executive director of transportation found the bus driver had not followed proper procedure. The school district has not said what procedure has been violated, but the driver will have a disciplinary hearing, “That could result in a recommendation of suspension or firing.”

A report shows the driver told investigators he had activated his bus lights and extended the bus stop sign before the hit-and-run crash.

Meantime, Cleveland police have gotten some tips, but they have made no arrests. They are also hoping DNA or fingerprints from the car involved might provide clues.

A report shows the car had been reported stolen.

The child’s mother sais the little girl faces months of recovery.