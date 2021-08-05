Cleveland’s new recycling plans: I-Team breaks down details, timeline

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland City Hall plans to have a new recycling program up and running in November. That would be 19 months after the FOX 8 I-Team revealed all recycling collected in the city was getting dumped in a landfill.

The I-Team has been investigating the city’s plan for a new program. The team found a new target date and new questions.

Last year, the I-Team exposed a secret that city hall had kept from taxpayers. A city contract ran out, so crews started sending all recycling they collected to a landfill.

The mayor’s office has taken until now to revamp the recycling program.

At a hearing Thursday, City Councilman Brian Kazy asked when the city will actually be ready to stop dumping bottles, cans and paper in a landfill with regular garbage.

The City’s Chief Operating Officer Darnell Brown said, “We are expecting, for all intents and purposes, to be in a position to do recycling probably in November.”

The I-Team found that target date is no guarantee, though. The city has not yet hired a person to oversee the recycling program, nor has it hired a company to haul away the recycling collected.

Plus, residents will have to sign up to have their recycling picked up and the city just started allowing residents to sign up.

Off East 65th Street, Kathy McDonald told us she signed up right away.

“Because I feel it’s important to recycle. You know, all this garbage does not need to be going into the landfill,” she said. “I have been wondering why it took so long to do this. This is just the City of Cleveland.”

The I-Team also called the city department over the new program, but a woman on the phone wasn’t prepared to answer questions.

Taxpayers don’t want any more delays.

City hall says it is interviewing candidates to run the recycling program and plans to have a private company in place by mid-October for hauling away recycling.

But, the way this process has dragged out, some councilmembers already have doubts the program will restart by November.

The I-Team will be keeping an eye on all of this.

You can opt into the recycling program here.