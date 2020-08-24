Cleveland using temps as contact tracers for coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found the city of Cleveland has hired part-time workers from a temp agency to fill jobs as disease detectives, jobs that could be critical to slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Cleveland hired 13 part-time employees to investigate the spread of the disease. Yet, we checked with the Cuyahoga, Lake and Summit County health departments. We found all of them using professional staff with medical or health care backgrounds.

Our findings startled Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell.

“So, you really need experts to be out there and not just the workers coming from a temp agency. You gotta take it really, really seriously,” Conwell said.

Conwell now plans to ask the Cleveland Department of Public Health to explain using temp workers to figure out the spread of COVID-19.

“Be able to see things, to have an up close view, a sensitive ear and able to bring expertise to the city of Cleveland,” Conwell said.

Of course, the I-Team wanted to talk with someone from the Cleveland Department of Public Health or Cleveland City Hall. But a spokesman said the city’s not doing any interviews during the COVID-19 outbreak. In other words, not facing any questions on camera. A spokeswoman did respond by email.

“All went through a thorough interview process, and contact tracing and HIPPA training,” said city spokeswoman Latoya Hunter.

So, no indication of any specific experience required.

This comes days after the I-Team revealed the city health department many unfilled positions for full-time jobs, dating back months and even years.

Hunter also wrote:

“The Ohio Department of Health provided local health departments, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health, funding to assist with COVID-19 Response contact tracing. CDPH employed temporary workers to assist as the majority of the CDPH staff who were contact tracing are back to serving in their primary job classifications.”

And earlier she wrote:

“The Contact Tracing Operations Center is staffed by employees from the temp agency. Job descriptions were created and the agency recruited based on the descriptions. All employees were interviewed internally and subsequently selected. The Ops Center has been open for one month.”

We’ve also followed up with some other records requests. When we get responses, we’ll update this story.

Next time you get a call from a disease detective, it may or may not be someone with medical experience.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: