Cleveland temporarily suspends bulk pick-up, some residents say they were never told

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has found furniture, TVs, and all kinds of other trash now suddenly piling up on street after street, and what’s happening can be tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, we watched crews haul away garbage and recycling, but they left the big stuff behind.

City officials announced workers have stopped picking up bulk trash for now due to the coronavirus. But did anyone get the message?

Ed McDonald works to clean up the Slavic Village area. He said he hates to see clutter growing on the street.

“What they’re doing is they’re just dumping it wherever they can find,” he said. “I’m noticing is it’s a lot more prevalent. People are expecting it to be picked up, and they didn’t get the message.”

We also met one man outside his home looking at what he had placed on the curb. He told us he thinks City Hall should’ve done more to let folks know bulk pick-up is on hold.

“It’s like now we’re gonna have to take it back. Put it back in the backyard since they’re not gonna take it away,” he said.

The coronavirus can stay on surfaces for different periods of time, so the city is trying to limit what the crews touch.

Phillip Gilgallon makes money hauling junk. He says he’s also seen more garbage piling up.

“I’ve had more people stop me this week than ever before. Now, everybody’s trapped at home. They’re cleaning out their houses. What are you gonna do with all this stuff?” he said.

Normally in Cleveland, if you leave big items out when it’s not your week to have it picked up, you could get a ticket with a hundred dollar fine. But, that’s not happening during the health crisis.

The city has put a message on its website alerting citizens that there’s temporarily no bulk pick-up.

“In addition to publishing the information daily on suspended bulk pick-up in daily media updates, on the City blog and social media accounts, we have also included it in the Mayor’s eNewsletters,” officials said.

Yet, many people never got the message or they ignored it.

“What happens if this goes on another month? We’re going to be dealing with neighborhoods that are trash-ridden,” said McDonald.

As for what’s been left out on the curb now, it’s not clear when that might get picked up.