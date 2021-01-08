Cleveland schools employee resigns after law enforcement investigates possible involvement in DC riots

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An employee with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District resigned following her alleged participation in Wednesday’s protests that devolved into riots in the nation’s capitol.

Multiple law enforcement sources told the FOX 8 I-Team they are investigating her involvement in the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. DC Metropolitan police posted several photos of persons of interest for unlawful entry offenses.

“The teacher has resigned and the board has accepted her resignation,” said Roseann Canfora, a spokeswoman with CMSD.

In her resignation letter, Christine Priola lists three reasons, which include not wanting to take the COVID-19 vaccine. She also said she will be, “Switching paths” to expose the, “Global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia.”

Christine Priola

“I do not agree with my union dues which help fund people and groups that support the killing of unborn children,” Priola’s resignation letter states.

Priola’s personnel file with the school district contains teacher contracts dating back to 2001. She is listed as an occupational therapist.

CMSD officials said they cannot comment further on the matter. Priola could not be reached to discuss.

The Cleveland Teachers Union released a statement on Friday, condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“We are aware of reports of a Cleveland educator who engaged in rioting in the Capitol. We take these allegations very seriously and if true, they must be held accountable,” said union president Shari Obrenski.

“While we support the right to peaceful protest, what happened inside the Capitol on Wednesday was not a protest, it was an insurrection. It is the exact opposite of what we teach our students. Anyone who participated must bear the very serious consequences of their actions.”

