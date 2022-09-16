CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the City of Cleveland is requiring protective service officers patrolling water plants and utility operations to turn their guns over to Cleveland police.

The mayor’s office wrote in an email to the I-Team:

“The Director of Public Safety has historically issued a special police commission for PSOs that had to be renewed every six months.

“It has since been determined that the City Charter and Codified Ordinances of the City of Cleveland do not permit this, nor can such commissions extend outside the boundaries of the City of Cleveland.

“Therefore, effective Sept. 9, 2022, the Director of Public Safety will no longer authorize these commissions and PSOs will be required to turn their firearms over to the care of the Cleveland Division of Police.”

The city says this affects 52 protective service officers. They work for the Department of Public Utilities, separate from Cleveland police.

This comes to light just days after the I-Team revealed Cuyahoga County ordered its county security guards in court buildings to give up their guns.

The county said that move came after a prosecutor’s legal opinion.

The union for the county guards has gone to court to try to reverse that ruling.