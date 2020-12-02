Cleveland streets still covered in snow as city trucks wait for repairs

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team captured exclusive video showing drivers stuck in snow and ice on Cleveland streets long after this week’s big storm.

This comes to light as we’ve been investigating city hall doing last-minute hiring of plow crews.

Wednesday morning, at East 123rd Street and Parkhill Avenue in Cleveland, we found a driver stuck in the snow right next to a city of Cleveland trash truck. That street still caked with thick ice even though the snow had stopped falling 12 hours earlier.

Just off Buckeye Road, we also saw street after street still nearly impassable because of snow and ice. These scenes left taxpayers wondering if any plows had even touched those streets.

April Sewell gave the city a grade for the plowing as she cleaned off her car.

“D. Maybe D minus.”

At the corner where we saw the trash truck and car both stuck, city workers did all they could to try to get that citizen on her way. Finally, a man came up from a few doors away with a shovel. Darnell Evans helped to free up the car and the garbage truck.

“People can’t get out to get to work. We need some help,” Evans said.

Meantime, in the middle of it all, we found big truck after big truck at a city maintenance garage. At least one truck, we noticed, was even filled with salt. All of the vehicles sat there waiting for some kind of repairs. Parked there broken down instead of rolling in your streets where you need them.

Again, on Monday, the I-Team also exposed city hall still trying to hire plow drivers even during the first snow of the season.

So, at a hearing hours after the storm, multiple Cleveland City Council members demanded an explanation for the streets not getting plowed and drivers not getting hired. Councilmen Mike Polensek, Joe Jones, Brian Kazy, Kevin Conwell and others all had questions, but no one from the mayor’s office took part in the hearing to answer.

For days, city hall also has avoided answering questions about this from the I-Team.

One other man we met at a home along one of those streets not plowed said, “City of Cleveland, get your act together.”

We’ll let you know if city hall ever answers our questions or those of the council members.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines