CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team watched Friday as a mother was handed street signs honoring the memory of her child killed in a domestic violence shooting.

Sonya Garth fought for eight years to get her street renamed, and we spoke to her as she waited for a City of Cleveland crew to arrive and put the signs on street poles.

You will now find a section of Clement Avenue on Cleveland’s east side named after Davia Garth.

She died after getting shot by her stepfather. He also shot and wounded Davia’s mother.

Since then, Sonya Garth has worked tirelessly to put a spotlight on domestic violence. Now, she has a permanent spotlight on her daughter.

“Since her voice is silent now, I have to speak for her. She can’t speak for herself anymore. I just think it seems like some motivation, now, when I pull out of my driveway, to see my baby, knowing that I have done something positive,” Sonya Garth said.

The killer in this case was sentenced to life in prison

Meanwhile, Sonya Garth still has more plans. She says she will create a memorial garden on the block dedicated to Davia where people can come and sit quietly.

She also plans to write a book about her experiences.

Ultimately, she’d like to work on getting a new domestic violence shelter built.