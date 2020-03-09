Cleveland shooting victim trapped in ambulance when door won’t open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team found a Cleveland EMS crew rushed a gunshot victim to the hospital, but just outside the ER, the crew could not open the door to the back of the ambulance to get the patient out.

It happened Monday morning. Police found two men shot at East 138th Street and Kinsman Road. One died at the scene. EMS rushed the other victim to University Hospitals. But when the ambulance got there, the crew couldn’t get the patient out.

Multiple sources said firefighters had to break open the back door, and it led to a delay of several minutes getting the patient in to see doctors.

We found the patient, ultimately, did get to the operating room. As of late Monday, the patient was in stable condition.

The I-Team has shown you Cleveland EMS crews have raised concerns many times before about the condition of their ambulances. We’ve seen ambulances break down in the street with patients on board. We’ve also revealed problems before with an ambulance back door.

The I-Team requested comment from Cleveland EMS and from the mayor’s office. As of late Monday, we had not received a response.