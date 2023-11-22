CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found another case of Cleveland security cameras not working and not capturing evidence for police.

We’ve exposed this problem before.

In the latest case, a man with a gun robbed a store at West 140th and Puritas in Cleveland. Then, he took off.

A recording of Cleveland police dispatch chatter shows the city’s real time crime security cameras were down in the area near that crime scene.

In recent years, we’ve shown you cases of city cameras down and not capturing evidence after serious crimes.

After the latest case, an officer called out, “do you have any description on the vehicle?”

“That’s a negative. Nothing on the vehicle,” dispatch responded.

“Is real time working? Were they able to capture the vehicle?” an officer later asked.

“Real time responded back. They stated both of the cameras nearby were down. They were unable to get any vehicle information,” dispatch responded.

There was no immediate arrest.

The city has said before only a small percentage of those cameras are down at any one time.

We’ve been asking city hall about the cameras in this case since Monday. We have not yet received an explanation.