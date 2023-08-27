Attached video: FirstEnergy continues power restoration efforts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has been investigating to get the answer so many Cleveland residents have been unable to get since fierce storms hit this week knocking out power: When will Cleveland Public Power get electricity back for everyone?

Residents have been reaching out to the I-Team, unable to get any information, and Councilman Mike Polensek has struggled, too.

Polensek has even reached out directly all weekend to the office of Mayor Justin Bibb, officials with Cleveland Public Power and others.

In fact, the I-Team emailed City Hall on Saturday and didn’t receive any update until nearly 24 hours later.

However, even then, still no prediction for when the power will be fully restored.

A CPP spokesperson wrote, “At the height of the storm Cleveland Public Power had approximately 11,200 customers without power. We have approximately 1,000 without service now. We do not have an ETA on restoration. There are crews working on the east side and west side of the city to restore power right now.”

In the meantime, First Energy has provided consistent updates on its crews working throughout NE Ohio. In fact, as of noon on Sunday, FirstEnergy released new power restoration predictions.

