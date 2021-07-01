Cleveland recycling still going to landfill more than a year after I-Team report

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team is revealing what’s going on with a city of Cleveland promise to fix its broken recycling program.

More than a year ago, the I-Team discovered the city was sending all of its recycling to a landfill. Now, 15 months later, nothing has changed.

The city is still spending millions of your tax dollars to have crews pick up recycling only to send it all to a landfill. Several taxpayers have demanded action. City officials spent big bucks on a consultant. About five months ago, the consultant issued a report and made suggestions.

City leaders promised changes in the spring. Yet it’s now summertime and city hall has not hired a recycling coordinator, has not asked citizens if they want to take part in a new recycling program and has not hired a new company to haul way recycling collected by city trucks.

So we went to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to find out what exactly the city is doing to fix the issue and asked why hasn’t the recycling program been fixed after getting the consultant’s report.

“You expect things will happen and it just don’t hit the mark and you adjust accordingly,” Jackson said.

We then asked if he had a timetable when the recycling program would start again and he answered, “ No.”

Many of you keep asking the I-Team when will the city stop sending recycling to the landfill and after more than a year city hall’s answer still someday.