Cleveland police union questions timing of suspensions for six officers in use-of-force incident

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association president is blasting city hall for suspending six officers in connection with a use-of-force incident resulting in the termination of another officer.

City officials announced Wednesday evening six officers were suspended from 13 to31 days for inaccurate reporting, failure to intervene and improper use of the body camera.

Last week, the I-Team revealed the city fired Officer John Petkac. Now the suspensions have sparked a strong reaction from the police union.

“The Mayor’s job is to protect the citizens. Instead, he’s disciplining more officers than ever before. This case is three years old and he is discipling now?” said Jeff Follmer, police union president.

Follmer contends the incident happened back in 2017 and the discipline comes at a time when the Cleveland Division of Police is struggling to put enough officers on the street because of COVID-19. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams recently said, in some weeks, 150 to 160 officers have been off because of the virus.

Follmer said the call involved a man with a warrant for domestic violence and a prior history of violence. He said the man took off running and resisted arrest. Follmer added seven or eight officers all had their cameras on, supervisors were on scene, the use-of-force was reported and command staff reviewed it at the time.

Additionally, Follmer said the suspect was not seriously hurt and he did not file a complaint. So, he questions why all this now?

The FoOX 8 I-Team reached out to city officials requesting an interview to discuss the matter but have not yet heard back.

In a news release on Wednesday, city officials said, “An internal investigation was conducted by the Cleveland Division of Police, Internal Affairs Unit. Findings of the investigation were forward to the Chief of Police for review and then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Safety for final discipline.”

The union said although the incident was reviewed at the time it happened, somehow, it ended up getting reviewed again leading to the new discipline. The union plans to appeal the firing and the suspensions.

As for the group just suspended, Follmer questioned the timing, a holiday week. And, he pointed out the city is dealing with a spike in violence with countless carjackings and close to 200 homicides for the year.

“These officers are top-rate. All had little or no discipline before this,” Follmer said.

