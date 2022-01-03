Cleveland police union outraged officials not ruling line of duty death in Shane Bartek’s murder

**Related Video Above: Family remembers officer Shane Bartek.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s police union is outraged city officials are not going to rule the New Year’s Eve murder of officer Shane Bartek as a line of duty death.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer says that while Bartek was off duty at the time of the alleged carjacking incident, the 25-year-old acted as an officer when he tried to grab the suspect’s gun.

City officials reportedly informed Follmer of the decision this morning. The I-Team did reach out to the city for comment and has not heard back.

Follmer said his organization is hoping for a reversal in this decision as they want Bartek’s family to get the support they need during this time. A local non-profit organization called Bluecoats Inc. provides funding to police officers and sheriff’s deputies who die, but only if the death is ruled in the line of duty.

Two suspects have been charged in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.