CLEVELAND (WJW) – A police photo posted online shows a Cleveland officer recently shot in the line of duty smiling with the dispatchers who handled his call.

A Cleveland police tweet shows Detective Mark Bahrijczuk in good spirits with his armed still bandaged.

Courtesy of Cleveland Police District 3

Police Union President Jeff Follmer told the FOX 8 I-Team that Bahrijczuk is very grateful to the officers and dispatchers who helped him after he had been shot twice.

Bahrijczuk was shot last month as he was investigating a stolen vehicle case.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Jayrion Church, the 17-year-old boy wanted for the March 14 shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to Church’s arrest.

Anyone with information concerning Church can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). Tipsters may remain anonymous.