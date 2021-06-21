Cleveland police reviewing 2014 mysterious death of Cory Barron

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are now reviewing an investigation into a man found dead in the trash after a concert at Progressive Field in 2014.

The move to review the case comes a few weeks after the Fox 8 I-Team reported that private investigators and family members are pushing to have the manner of Cory Barron’s death changed from undetermined to homicide.

On July 18, 2014 Barron went to a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field with his sister, brother, and some friends. He was last seen alive around 9:30 that night. His body was found a few days later in a landfill in Lorain County.

Cleveland police closed Barron’s case in 2015 after city prosecutors ruled there was insufficient evidence that a criminal offense occurred. Police said at the time they believed Barron died after falling down a garbage chute.

The private investigators, all retired federal agents, spent the last six years working on the case and say they believe the 22-year-old recent college graduate was murdered.

“We do not believe that he accidentally fell down that garbage chute and died,” said Dick Wrenn, a retired FBI agent, who is one of the private investigators working on the case.

He pointed out that Barron had injuries to his head and ribs that happened prior to death.

“It’s our belief that he got in an altercation with persons unknown and he was hit both on the head and in the ribs and placed in the garbage chute,” Wrenn said.

“Our investigation has developed some leads that are better investigated by a police agency with the ability to obtain DNA samples from possible suspects.”

Cory’s father, Matt, says the family is relieved and pleased the homicide detective is going over the case again.

“The fact that we have some fresh eyes, someone willing to take a look at it, it’s is a good thing,” Matt Barron told the I-Team Monday.

“We were together as a family, and didn’t come home together, it’s never been right, it’s never been right.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to email IRG investigators at rnr@IRGglobal.com or call CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.