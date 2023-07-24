CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found much more violent crime in downtown Cleveland happening day and night.

A deadly shooting in the early hours of Monday morning made headlines, but we also uncovered new cases that took place in broad daylight. All of it is affecting your safety.

Last week, a county worker reported gunmen pulled up to him and robbed him in a parking lot next to the Cleveland Browns stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Police think the same robbers had carjacked a woman at 11:30 a.m. at a parking garage next to Progressive Field.

Those crimes happened just days before a deadly weekend downtown. Police say a man died after a shootout outside a nightclub. Then, early Monday morning, investigators say a man was shot to death in a car near East 9th and Bolivar.

That incident happened in addition to a Sunday night shooting in The Flats.

The I-Team had already been reporting a spike in crime in the heart of the city. That includes the recent mass shooting in the Warehouse District.

And, last week, we reported a Browns player under investigation for an incident with a gun downtown. The team has since released him.

So, we went back to a woman attacked months ago on Public Square. She had to wait 16 minutes for police.

“It has gotten worse,” she told the I-Team for this story. “I just would like to see more police presence. Where you are walking down the street and you feel safer, because at this time, I’m walking down the street in fear.”

We’ve reported for a very long time on short staffing in the police department. So, we also wondered what that means for patrols downtown.

Back in May, we filed a request asking, specifically, about downtown patrols. Two months have passed, and the city still has not given us an answer.

Cleveland police, recently, made a big bust downtown. They stopped suspects with a gun driving around shooting fireworks at people.

Mayor Justin Bibb announced plans last week to try to do more to beef up the police force and fight crime. But, many of those plans had been tossed out before and they did not offer immediate impact.

So, for now, more downtown violence night and day.

When situations like that occur, I don’t want to come downtown,” the victim we spoke to said.

We also have requested updated stats for major crimes downtown, and we are still waiting on those, too.