CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police officer finally headed back to Northeast Ohio after she was critically hurt in a paragliding accident in Utah.

It’s a big step in the recovery of detective Ashley Schut.

She is scheduled to be flown black here on Thursday to take the next turn in a long road to recovery.

Her husband, Gabe, spoke out for the first time, telling the I-Team, “She’s feeling more confident that she’s going to have a road to recovery.”

For weeks, Ashley has been in a hospital in Utah. Now, she has a survival story.

“She’s ready to begin the road of rehab,” Gabe Schut said. “I think she’s just been looking forward to just seeing herself feel normal again someday. I think that she’s excited to be back home surrounded by the people who supported her.”

Police say a hang glider hit a paraglider with Ashley and an instructor. One man died. Ashley suffered broken bones and even spinal injuries.

“What happened?” dispatch asked during a 911 call.

“A hang glider collided with a paraglider,” a caller said.

“Turned around, saw them hit the ground hard. It was hard,” another said.

“The surgeon who worked on her said that he was confident in the way that they were able to secure it back together. She’s expected to have a full recovery regarding mobility,” Gabe Schut said.

As for the accident, police in Utah began investigating. The FAA first told us it does not usually handle cases like this with a hang glider and a paraglider. But now, the FAA has taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland police union, the Utah Fraternal Order of Police and so many strangers have stepped up to help. That has left Ashley and her husband forever grateful.

“We’ve been just overwhelmed by the support. All of the phone calls, text messages, even the donations. Just so many unexpected blessings,” he said.

Ashley Schut has worked as a detective investigating violent crime. She’s determined to go back one day to helping take back your streets.

“She is totally committed to return to her job,” he husband said. “She doesn’t see this as something that would take her away from her commitment to Cleveland.”

Cleveland police have organized an escort for Ashley when her flight home lands.

Anyone who would like to help the family can do so here. You can also contribute to the meal train here.