Cleveland police looking for suspects who shot at undercover officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after an undercover officer’s vehicle was shot at 19 times Monday afternoon.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer says the officer was not injured but the car was damaged.

“We are lucky our officer is ok, it’s very scary,” Follmer told the Fox 8 I-Team. “He gets shot at, he ducks down, and the next bullet goes into his headrest. Honestly, he is so lucky. Thank God we are not going to another funeral.”



The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday evening. The undercover police car was shot at near the intersection of East 55th Street and Blanche Avenue.

Follmer says the undercover officer was searching for suspects in a shooting of a man on Dunlap when numerous shots were fired at his vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.

“This is an extremely violent crime,” said Capt. Richard McIntosh of CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County. “This officer was ambushed.”

CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Cleveland police or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.