CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police and family members are asking for your help in finding a mother of eight who has been missing for nearly a year.

Tyresha Little, 40, has been missing since August of 2022.

The last time Little was seen alive was August 30, when she was seen in the area of East 121st Street and Browning Avenue.

Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan said someone used Little’s bank card in November. Her bank card has not been used since.

“We want to be able to find her,“ Callahan said. “Hopefully she is OK. Somebody out there knows something. There is no question about it.”

Anyone with information should call 216-623-3138.