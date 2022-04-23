CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-Team has learned that a 6-year-old child was badly injured after a hit-and-run in Cleveland, police said.

The incident took place on the 3100 block of West 50th Street Saturday afternoon, police said. The little girl was reportedly taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they have detained the passenger of the suspected vehicle, which is described as a black 4-door sedan with damage to the front end.

They vehicle was reportedly driven by an unknown female, police said. No other information is known at this time.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident is asked to reach out to Cleveland police directly.