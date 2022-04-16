CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of a deadly shooting Saturday at a west side Cleveland park where a deadly shooting also took place last year — Jefferson Park.

Multiple sources say the latest shooting left one man dead and another injured. But, hours later, police radio traffic indicated officers had located four possible suspects.

Last year, a shooting at the park left one person dead and two others hurt. At least one person was arrested and charged in that case.

The shooting, last year, also led to a bold move from Councilman Brian Kazy.

Kazy said at the time the basketball courts had been attracting gambling and people carrying guns. So, he put coverings over the basketball hoops to keep people from using them until there was a discussion about security at the Park.

A city crew, ultimately, took the coverings off the hoops.

Saturday evening, Kazy reacted to the latest violence at Jefferson Park by calling it a “tragedy.”

And, he gave credit to police for working quickly to try to solve this case.