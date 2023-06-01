CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland police are finally getting bonuses they’ve been waiting for since last year.

Officers have received a memo from the chief telling them $1,500 bonuses are coming their way.

But, the union tells us, officers will have to wait for another $1,500.

Last month, the I-Team showed you that Cleveland police officers wondered what had happened to bonuses promised to them. The “retention bonuses” are aimed at keeping the officers on the police force in Cleveland.

Last year, the state of Ohio provided grant money to the city, and city council took action in December to accept it.

Yet, months later, officers still had not seen the money.

Now, the union says they should get $1,500 within the next 30 days, but Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association President Jeff Follmer says it’s long overdue.

“We’ve been asking about this for a long time. Should have been done a lot earlier. You want to keep people around? You’ve got to reward them. Let’s not kid ourselves. This is not from the city, it’s from the state,” Follmer said.

Follmer added that officers will have to wait until next year to get a second $1,500 bonus. The reason behind the delay in getting to this point is still unclear.