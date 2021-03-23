Cleveland police fight crime with sensors that detect sound of gunfire

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found Cleveland police is fighting crime with sensors picking up the sound of gunfire.

So, we investigated how it’s working, how it could be expanded and why it’s not taking many criminals off the streets.

The Cleveland Division of Police is using the Shot Spotter technology, high-tech sensors that pick up the sound of gunfire and point out the location where shots are being fired.

The company behind Shot Spotter said it can send an alert to police along with the location of the shooting within a minute.

Cleveland police have been using the system in one section of the southeast side. The I-Team found more than 1,000 alarms have come in from this in the first few months. However, just 15 suspects were arrested.

Police body camera video released to the I-Team showed one arrest after a Shot Spotter signal. Officers went to the location and found four people sitting in a car in a small field.

“Everybody put your hands up. We got a call for shots fired over here,” an officer said.

“We heard it a couple streets over,” someone in the car said.

“We got specific information it was right here,” another officer said.

Police then found a gun in that car and arrested a man on a weapons charge.

This comes with the number of gunshots on your streets skyrocketing. The I TEAM did some digging. We found in Cleveland last year, police took more than 11,000 calls for shots fired. That total marked an increase of more than a third over the year before.

Now, city leaders are talking of using more Shot Spotter sensors around the city.

“We need to evaluate it,” Councilman Kevin Conwell said.

Conwell led the drive for the city to try Shot Spotter. He said the city will look at where else to use the technology based on the streets with the most calls for gunfire.

But, Conwell also wants to talk about the low number of arrests even with the sensors. Suspects often take off quickly before officers get to where the shots were fired.

“If someone’s out there shooting, you gotta get to the arrest. That’s the outcome measure from it. The objective is to get that,” Conwell said.

Conwell said a city council committee will soon hold a hearing on this.

Canton police are among other agencies that have used the same technology. Municipalities pay to use Shot Spotter based on the square miles covered.