CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland police could be getting another raise, but this time it would be tied to longer shifts.

We’ve learned Cleveland police could get raises of $3,000 to $10,000, but they’d have to agree to start working 12-hour shifts.

Officers now work 10-hour shifts.

The police department has been operating while short hundreds of officers with more leaving every month, and the city is paying millions of dollars in overtime.

Now, the Cleveland police union and city hall are working on a plan aimed at encouraging officers to stay with Cleveland police while helping the city cut down on overtime.

Again, it revolves around officers voting to agree to work 12-hour shifts.

“The city wants our officers to go to 12-hour shifts, so we’re trying to figure things out. Trying to work things out,” Union President Jeff Follmer said. “See what’s best for the officers, for the city. Trying to make things work. Hopefully, in a couple weeks, we’ll know if it’s going to go forward or it’s not.”

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

“Discussions with CPPA and FOP regarding recruitment, retention and deployment issues are ongoing and have been productive. The parties are exploring increased police officer compensation to enhance retention and recruitment and more efficient deployment of officers to maximize service to the public and reduce forced overtime. The parties are in the midst of discussing all these issues and will make a joint statement when they reach an agreement.”

Not long ago, Cleveland police got a new contract with raises. Then, the city agreed to bonuses for new officers.

As for the new proposal with longer shifts, the union and the city are still working details. Then, officers will vote on whether or not to go along with it.