CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police commander under internal investigation facing possible discipline.

Third District Commander Michael Butler has been hit with six internal charges. They center around his ties to private security companies.

The internal charges suggest he tried to cheat on taxes and had a conflict of interest in a former position with the police department.

Oddly, the charges go back to 2017 and 2018.

We called Commander Butler to ask whet he had to say about the allegations.

“Just that. They are allegations. I’m looking forward to talking to the safety director and giving him the truth about these allegations.” Butler said. ‘They are going to be, I believe, unfounded.”

Last year, a former Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to federal tax charges tied to one of the security companies mentioned in this matter.

As for why this is just coming to light now, the commander told us the city had been doing interviews and looking into this for quite some time.

The Cleveland Police Chief’s Office issued a statement that said, in part, “A pre-disciplinary hearing has been set for October 14, 2022 for Cleveland Police Commander Michael Butler with the Office of the Director of Public Safety. Commander Butler remains employed by the Cleveland Division of Police and is currently assigned as the Commander of the Third District.”