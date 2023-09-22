CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for your help in finding a teenage boy, who mysteriously disappeared more than three months ago.

“Our heart aches when something like this happens,” Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said.

Keshaun Williams, 15, has not been seen by his family and friends since June 17. Family members say on that day, Williams went to a house party on Gertrude Avenue in Cleveland. He never returned.

“We ask that people reach out, “ Diaz said. “We ask folks that have information to contact our detectives.”

An Amber Alert was issued for Williams in June. Police have been searching for months but the teen has still not been found.

“Currently we have two detectives that are actively working on this case they constantly communicate and feed off each other,” Diaz said. “We are working with patrol officers, getting information out, and making sure we are doing everything we can to locate Keshaun as soon as we can.”

The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children & Adults said Williams’ grandmother is hosting a canvassing event Saturday, in the area where he was last seen. Anyone who wants to help can meet at Newburgh Heights’ Washington Park between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 or detectives at 216-623-3138.