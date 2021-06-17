Cleveland police sending 3 cold cases to state investigators: I-TEAM

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM confirmed Thursday that Cleveland police has asked agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look at three unsolved murder cases including two that have made headlines for years.

Police have asked the BCI Cold Case Unit to take a fresh look at the murder of Aliza Sherman and the murder of Stephen Halton.

Aliza Sherman (Photo from WJW video)

Sherman was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight on March 24, 2013. She had gone to see an attorney in downtown Cleveland for a domestic case; the incident occurred just a few steps from the attorney’s office. Police believe the suspect, who still remains free, was caught on video running from the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

Stephen Halton Jr. (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Halton was shot just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2014 at a bus stop near Grovewood Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland. The 30-year-old anesthesia tech was headed to work at the Cleveland Clinic to take part in a liver transplant. Portions of streets near the intersection have been named in his honor.

This comes a month after the I-TEAM broke a story saying the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor was asking for Cleveland to turn the case over to the BCI.

Sheila Halton, the mother of Stephen Halton, told the I-TEAM the family got a call this afternoon from authorities with the new developments.

Sheila Halton said, “I’m excited. Totally excited. I was just crying about Stephen last night.”

Last month, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told the I-TEAM his office “fully [supports] BCI taking over as the lead investigative agency.”

Sherman’s daughter Jennifer and other family members also said in March that they wanted BCI agents to take over the case.

This is a developing story. The I-TEAM will provide more information as it becomes available.