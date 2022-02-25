Cleveland one step closer to starting new recycling program

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Many Cleveland residents can’t wait for city officials to start a new recycling program and the FOX 8 I-Team has learned they may not be waiting much longer.

Ren Brumfield, the city’s recycling coordinator, said Friday that three companies are interested in hauling away all of Cleveland’s recycling and have submitted proposals, hoping to get the contract.

“There is no set limit for the evaluation period,” Brumfield said. “We will do our best to complete this step in a timely manner. We’ll make an announcement after we have made our selection.”

Two years ago, the I-Team revealed that all recycling picked up in the city was going to a landfill.

“We are going to be working real hard to figure out which one is the best one for what we want to do,” Brumfield added.

So far, 27,000 Cleveland households have opted to take part in the new program.

Once a company is chosen, stickers will be sent to the households that have opted to take part in the program. The stickers will list the items that can go inside the bins.

Officials are still hoping they will be able to start the new program in April.