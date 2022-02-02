Cleveland officials hoping recycling program will be back in April

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland city officials are hopeful that residents will soon have a recycling program.

Officials confirmed that bids to find a new recycling vendor went out last week. The bids are due by Feb. 17.

“I am so excited that the program is getting back on line,” said Cleveland Councilman Joe Jones. “It’s been a lot of work that has taken place to do that, so kudos to the administration for making it a priority and making sure the citizens of the city of Cleveland are getting some service.”

City officials say they would like the recycling program to start by the end of April.

In 2020, the FOX 8 I-Team revealed that all of the city’s recycling was going to a landfill, even though separate trucks were picking up the blue cans residents put out by the curb.

Mayor Justin Bibb told the I-Team in the fall that once he took office, getting the recycling program back up and started would be one of his top priorities.