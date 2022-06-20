CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland officer accused of allegedly making anti-Semitic posts on his social media accounts in 2014 is continuing to work while an internal investigation is taking place.

Cleveland police say officer Ismail Quran is currently assigned to administrative duties. Quran was hired in 2018. The internal investigation started last week.

The city of Cleveland Division of Police released a statement Monday saying the matter is being investigated by the internal affairs unit and the city’s ethic’s officer. It is not known how long the investigation will take.

Quran’s alleged posts were made public by Canary Mission, an anti-Semitism watchdog organization. Many of the posts contained anti-Semitic hate speech and profanity.

Canary Mission says the posts were still on Quran’s accounts last week.

The I-Team asked Cleveland police officials if Quran’s social media accounts were checked before he was hired.

We were told it appears no one knew about the alleged posts in question, and all of that is now part of the internal investigation.

Jeff Follmer, the city’s police union president, told the I-Team Quran is an “amazing officer.” He said Quran was named officer of the year for 2019 and received other awards.