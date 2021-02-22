Cleveland officer shot twice fights discipline over body camera

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland police officer who’d been shot twice walked into headquarters on Monday to fight internal discipline.

A FOX 8 I-Team camera rolled as she walked in surrounded by union leaders.

Last week, the I-Team revealed Officer Jennifer Kilnapp faced punishment for not turning on her body camera before the incident when she was shot.

In July, Kilnapp and a partner searched a boarding house for a man with a gun. He opened fire on them, hitting Kilnapp two times.

Long after that, she got hit with possible punishment from the police department for not activating her body camera. Her partner’s camera picked up what happened.

Before the hearing on Monday, the union president said Kilnapp thought she had turned on her camera. Last week, her father told the I-Team Kilnapp and her partner had a routine for starting their cameras on every call.

Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association President Jeff Follmer also said the Cleveland Division of Police should be considering all that happened instead of pursuing punishment.

“Instead of walking in this building getting a medal of heroism, or for the actions she took for the stuff she went through that night by getting shot, recovering mentally and physically, we are here now to go through a disciplinary hearing for a stupid camera violation,” Follmer said.

Kilnapp has not been disciplined for a camera violation before so her maximum punishment would be a suspension of one day without pay. The I-Team found many body camera discipline cases get dismissed.

But, later Monday, the union told us the department went ahead with a hearing on this case. A ruling will be made sometime in the near future.

Meantime, last week, the city did not make a comment despite inquiries from the I -Team.

On Monday afternoon, the city released a statement, which amounted to a lot of words saying, “No comment.”

“As a matter of protocol, the City of Cleveland may conduct periodic reviews to ensure employee compliance with Policy. After a review, any employee who is deemed non-compliant with a City Policy may be subject to an investigation and disciplinary action. Until the review (inquiry) is completed and an employee is afforded due process, confidentiality and privacy is maintained until the matter is concluded.” Office of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson

We’ll update the story when a decision is made on the discipline.