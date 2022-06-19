CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police officials confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team an investigation is underway concerning “inappropriate social media posts” by an officer.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, senior public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, told the I-Team Sunday the matter involving Officer Ismail Quran has been referred to the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit for a “thorough investigation.”

Quran is alleged to have posted anti-Semitic posts on his social media accounts prior to working as a police officer for Cleveland.

“The Cleveland Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens,” Ciaccia said. “Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated. “

She said the officer is currently assigned to administrative duties with no contact with the public.

“These tweets are from over a decade ago,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland’s police union. “He is an amazing police officer. Ismail was policeman of the year in 2019 and assisted in many investigations. He is an asset to the Cleveland community that he serves.”