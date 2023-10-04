STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Leroy Johnston, 74, died from a gunshot wound to the head. He was found on the ground in the vicinity of Royalview picnic area in the Cleveland Metroparks Mills Stream Run Reservation.

A spokesperson with Cleveland Metroparks says the man was found in a remote area of the park in Strongsville.

Cleveland Metroparks Mills Stream Run Reservation

It is not known if any arrests have been made.

We contacted the Metroparks repeatedly for information about the case. A spokesperson finally released a brief statement:

“This is an open investigation,” said Jacqueline Gerling, Director of Communications for Cleveland Metroparks. “I have no further information to provide at this time.”