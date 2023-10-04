STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Leroy Johnston, 74, died from a gunshot wound to the head. He was found on the ground in the vicinity of Royalview picnic area in the Cleveland Metroparks Mills Stream Run Reservation.

A spokesperson with Cleveland Metroparks says the man was found in a remote area of the park in Strongsville.

It is not known if any arrests have been made.

We contacted the Metroparks repeatedly for information about the case. A spokesperson finally released a brief statement:

“This is an open investigation,” said Jacqueline Gerling, Director of Communications for Cleveland Metroparks. “I have no further information to provide at this time.”