CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland man recently cleared after spending 45 years in prison for killing his wife died Sunday in the hospital.

Attorney Marcus Sidoti tells us Isaiah Andrews died while battling cancer. He was 83.

Sidoti said, “I held his hand. I was with him this morning. We had a really good discussion. He never stopped fighting.”

Andrews spent decades in prison, but he finally got a new trial. And last October, he was found not guilty.

The Ohio Innocence Project helped clear him. His lawyers argued prosecutors had withheld evidence including records indicating the possibility of a second suspect.

And Andrews just went back to court last month as a Judge formally declared him wrongfully imprisoned.

After that hearing, the I-Team asked what can be done to make things right? Andrews answered, “Be sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Andrews had been battling health problems, and he appeared in court in a wheelchair only able to speak with a whisper.

We’re told he had gone into a hospital cancer center days ago. His lawyer and activists had spent time with him hoping he’d rebound.

Marcus Sidoti said Andrews left behind a message. “The world knew he didn’t do it. He got justice for himself and his wife.”

Andrews also recently filed a federal lawsuit against Cleveland police for their handling of the original investigation. Sidoti says that lawsuit will continue to move forward.