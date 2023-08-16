***Related video above: Gov. DeWine details state effort to fight violent crime in Cleveland.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday evening.

According to police, the murder happened on Massie Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner‘s Office identified the victim as Terrion Malone, of Cleveland.

Police will not say if any arrests have been made.

A spokeswoman said an investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.

There have been 117 homicides so far this year in Cleveland.