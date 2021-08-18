Cleveland Heights police: Second juvenile wanted in connection to 13-year-old’s murder now in custody

**Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows footage of the two suspects near the shooting scene

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police now have two juveniles in custody who were wanted for the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg told the FOX 8 I-Team that Brylin Pickens surrendered to police at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Great job by detectives who were able to facilitate the surrender of Brylin Pickens,” Mecklenburg said.

Da’Vantae Cleveland, 14, was arrested early Saturday at a home in Medina.

Both teens live in Cleveland Heights and are facing charges in connection with the murder of 13-year-old London Hill.

Hill, of Milwaukee, died a short time after the shooting.

According to police reports, the teen was in town with his mother visiting relatives. Hill was in the kitchen of his relatives’ home when he was shot on the left side of his neck.