Cleveland Heights police searching for suspect in car dealership break-ins

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – Police are asking for your help in finding a suspect that broke into a car dealership, twice.

Cleveland Heights Police Captain Chris Britton told the Fox 8 I-TEAM the break-ins happened early Thursday morning at the Motorcars Toyota Dealership on Mayfield Road.

Security video from the dealership shows the suspect inside the dealership.

“The suspect first breaks into the dealership and takes a vehicle at 2:46 a.m.,” Britton said. “Then the same suspect returns around 5:06 a.m. enters the same way and takes a gray Toyota Tundra. It appears the suspect may have known the grounds of the dealership and that’s why he was able to gain access so easily.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.