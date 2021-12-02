Cleveland Heights police searching for suspect in home invasion

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery in Cleveland Heights.

On Tuesday, around 2:07 p.m., two males armed with handguns entered a residence in the 1500 block of Maple Road.

The residents, who had just returned home from shopping, were carrying items into their residence from their car when the suspects entered the home.

The suspects stole several items and then fled from the residence.

No one was injured in the incident.

One of the suspects has been identified as 20-year-old Davion Eggleton. He currently has a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The second suspect has not yet been identified.

It is requested that anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Eggleton contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at (216) 321-1234 or the tip line at (216) 291-5010.

CrimeStoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at (216) 252-7463 and will remain anonymous.