Cleveland Heights police say tips led to capture of suspects in violent robbery

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police say they have arrested and charged two suspects they believe were involved in a violent robbery last Monday at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Rd.

Veronica Mallory, age 60, and Richard Swanson, 52, are both facing charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg says police were able to make the arrests quickly thanks to tips from the public.

She said shortly after a FOX 8 I-Team story ran showing video from the robbery, detectives started receiving information on the two suspects.

She said police want to thank the public for their help.

“The male suspect had a gun, and this was really violent,” said Captain Chris Britton. “The attendant is pretty lucky that he wasn’t seriously injured. This happened at 3:17 in the afternoon — in broad daylight”

The security video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows the victim struggling with the suspect.

Police say it appears the suspect struck the victim on the head with a weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his family and did require stitches. Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The video also shows the female suspect taking cash and merchandise while the victim was held at gunpoint.

Both are in custody. Mallory is being held on a $75,000 bond and Swanson’s bond is $100,000.