Cleveland Heights police officers save woman from burning house

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Heights police officers risked their lives Wednesday to help save a woman from a smoke-filled home.

“While we never like for officers to have to go into a situation like that, which is very dangerous and makes us all very nervous, that’s just the kind of police officers we have here,” Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said. “They are going to do everything in their power to make sure someone in trouble gets help.”

And they did.

The officers responded to the house fire call around 6:40 p.m. on Lee Road. When they got there, a man living in the home was outside and said his wife was inside on the second floor. The man wanted to go back in, but officers told him to stay outside and they would go inside the house to look for her.

Police body camera video shows the officers as they went inside the home looking for the woman.

Once inside, the officers found the thick smoke made it difficult to see anything. They went back outside to another door to try and find her.

With the help of firefighters, they were able to get the door open and get the woman safely outside.

“We would like to commend Officer Sciavoni, Officer Lewis and Sgt. Lasker for their selfless actions in locating the woman and saving her from serious harm,” the chief said. “The police officers and fire personnel did a great job. It was a great team effort in ensuring both residents were safe and did not suffer serious harm.”

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to make a full recovery. The officers and some firefighters were also treated for injuries, but are OK.

