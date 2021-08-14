Cleveland Heights police arrest suspect accused of murdering 13-year-old boy

Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows footage of the two suspects near the shooting scene

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – Cleveland Heights police have apprehended one juvenile suspect wanted for the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg told the FOX 8 I-Team that Da’Vantae Cleveland, 14, was arrested early Saturday at a home in Medina. He faces several charges including murder and felonious assault.

He was taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police are continuing to look for a second suspect, Brylin Pickens, 16.

Both teens live in Cleveland Heights and are facing charges in connection with Monday’s murder of 13-year-old London Hill.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday evening at a home on Woodview Road in Cleveland Heights.

Hill’s cousin called 911 saying he heard two gunshots.

Hill, of Milwaukee, died a short time after the shooting.

According to police reports, the teen was in the kitchen of his relatives’ home when he was shot on the left side of his neck.

Hill and his mother were in town visiting relatives.

According to police reports, officers were able to obtain security video from the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on where Pickens is located is asked to call Cleveland Heights police or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.