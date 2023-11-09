CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Just about every police department across the country is in need of more officers, including Cleveland Heights.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Chris Britton says they are hoping to encourage more officers to join their force. They’re now accepting applications of veteran officers who want to make a lateral transfer.

“This is the first time Cleveland Heights is accepting lateral transfers and it’s a good opportunity for many,” said Captain Matthew Cinadr.

Officers ranging in age from 21 to 40 are being asked to apply.

“It is an opportunity to expand with your career and work with some great people on this department,” said investigator Tyler Allen.

The department will be offering several incentives, including a $3,000 signing bonus.

“There are so many opportunities,” said Sgt. Matthew Lasker, police academy commander. “We have a great team.”

The chief stressed good quality officers are needed to keep the community safe.

“Like all law enforcement agencies, we are short-staffed and we are looking for committed, dedicated, community-oriented officers,” Britton said.

Applications can be completed on the City of Cleveland Heights website.