CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a big gap in getting Cleveland first responders ready to respond to mass shootings and active shooters.

Deadly scenes keep making national headlines all over the country, but the I-Team has found Cleveland police, firefighters and paramedics do not train with each other to handle a mass shooting scene.

So, the I-Team went to the city’s top safety officials.

Just this week, a mass shooting happened at a workplace in Maryland. Last month, it happened at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo.

But, at a news conference at city hall this week, the I-Team asked if anyone could tell us when and where the last joint training with police, fire and EMS was held to prepare for an active shooter.

“The answer to that question is, I don’t know when the last time was,” Safety Director Karrie Howard said.

One local union leader said it may have been six years ago before the Republican National Convention. The EMS union president said training saves lives.

“There’s a lot of concern because if you go in untrained, its dangerous not only for the rescuers, but the people you’re rescuing,” Mark Barrett said. “Police and EMS both have active shooter training, but the problem is the training we have and the training police have are two different things.”

In Texas, officials are now investigating questions about the response to an active shooter in an elementary school.

The Cleveland safety director also said, “But, I can tell you, that is something that we’re working on right now. We’re working on a tabletop exercise.”

A tabletop exercise, generally, means top managers gather in a room to go over what they’d do in a crisis. But, the I-Team wondered about the men and women who’d rush to the scene and even go into a building.

The Safety Director answered with, “So, the first phase is a tabletop exercise. The second phase is going to be the in-person training, so we can do some collaboration.”

Cleveland Firefighters Union Local 93 issued a statement, saying, “As mass shootings and active shooter incidents continue to plague society, a proactive response by first responders has proven to save lives.

“Training is the key to emergency scene operations and the Association of Cleveland Fire Fighters support Fire Chief Eric Burchak’s efforts, along with his director of training, to provide firefighters the essential training so they can operate at such horrific and dangerous emergency scenes to save lives.”

Local rescuers never know when they need to be ready for the worst.

“I hope there’s some type of training. We would absolutely welcome it,” the union president said.

Again, there has been training for safety forces separately, but no training together in recent memory to handle an active shooter.



While city leaders did not say when they would hold the tabletop exercise and new in-person training, one union leader said he expects something in the coming weeks.