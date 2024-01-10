CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Division of Fire Chief Anthony Luke and a fire captain were injured in a two-car crash on Wednesday morning, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of East 23rd Street and Superior Avenue, according to a fire division spokesperson.

Both Luke and the captain were transported to a hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The chief is doing OK, city Safety Director Karrie Howard said during a Wednesday council hearing. Vehicle airbags deployed in the crash.

The driver of the other car stayed at the scene after the crash. Cleveland police are now investigating the crash.